Jayshree Ullal Sells 17,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75.

Arista Networks stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $411.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

