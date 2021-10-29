JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -243.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

