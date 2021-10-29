JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $52,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 768,068 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

