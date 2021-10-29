Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €121.10 ($142.47) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.