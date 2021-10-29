Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.53.

NYSE:HLT opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $149.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.