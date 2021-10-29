Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $252.23 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

