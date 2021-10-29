Jefferies Financial Group Comments on World Acceptance Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of World Acceptance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

WRLD stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $212.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.81.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

