Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.65 and a beta of -0.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.