Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $107.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $96.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $127.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,916.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.37. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,516.55 and a one year high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

