Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HOYFF opened at $44.50 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.
About Huhtamäki Oyj
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.