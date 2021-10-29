Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOYFF opened at $44.50 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

About Huhtamäki Oyj

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.