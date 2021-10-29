Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

DKS stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

