Jefferies Group LLC Invests $451,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 80,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 221,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 508,260 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $209.32 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

