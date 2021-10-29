Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DSP Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.