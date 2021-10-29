Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

