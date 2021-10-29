Jefferies Group LLC Sells 17,741 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $406.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $407.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.24 and its 200-day moving average is $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

