Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 87.9% in October

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the September 30th total of 85,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

JRSH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.85. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Jerash Holdings (US) news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.