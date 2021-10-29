Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

