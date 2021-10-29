JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

In other news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $443.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

