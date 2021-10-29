JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $4,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $443.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.