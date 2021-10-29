John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.48

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.75.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

