JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €96.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.36 ($111.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €93.48 ($109.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €85.85. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.