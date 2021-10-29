JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,473 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of AMERISAFE worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $5,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

