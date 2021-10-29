JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $286.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $217.02 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

