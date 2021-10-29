JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Inovalon worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inovalon by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 985,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

INOV opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

