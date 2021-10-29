JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,515 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $152.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $153.25.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

