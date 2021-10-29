JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Shares of PALL stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average is $239.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $171.95 and a 52-week high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

