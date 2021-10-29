Julie Markey Buys 14,284 Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Julie Markey bought 14,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,999.28 ($7,838.10).

Shares of XLM opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.36. XLMedia PLC has a one year low of GBX 22.65 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £122.89 million and a P/E ratio of 156.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

