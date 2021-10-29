Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JUVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

