Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

JNPR stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 161,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 73,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

