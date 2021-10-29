Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.42. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 49,743 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 161,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 646.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 73,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

