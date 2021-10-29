Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $17,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $4,133,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KALU opened at $99.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.09 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

