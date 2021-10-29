Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) EVP Warren K. Erdman Sells 1,877 Shares

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $309.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

