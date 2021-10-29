Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 1,797 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $356.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.27. The firm has a market cap of $225.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $359.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

