Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,222 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Wireless worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Shares of FKWL stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.02. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FKWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.