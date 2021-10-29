Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,473 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

