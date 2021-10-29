Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in FMC by 27.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

