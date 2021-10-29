Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIBN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 39.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 140.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.33 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $742.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

