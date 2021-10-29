Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,450 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.