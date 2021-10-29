Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.06

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and traded as high as $40.25. Kenon shares last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 6,487 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 128.01% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,386,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

