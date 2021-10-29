KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OI. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.97 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 445.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

