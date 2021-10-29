KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

