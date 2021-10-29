KeyCorp Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

