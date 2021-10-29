KeyCorp Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ODFL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $335.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $335.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.