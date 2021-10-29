KeyCorp Weighs in on The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4,248.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

