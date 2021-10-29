Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $387.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $365.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. Kforce has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

