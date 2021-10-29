Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) shares traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 1,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Kidoz from C$2.23 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$89.37 million and a P/E ratio of 350.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

