Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KRC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. 5,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,923. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.