Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $123.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

