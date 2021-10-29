Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.