Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

