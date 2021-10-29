Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE KIM opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
